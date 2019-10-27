I was among a number of educators from the Bishop’s Conservatory Junior School who recently visited St George’s Primary School in Liverpool as part of an Erasmusplus project called Read It. The project focused on various principles to be implemented in the primary education sector.

The experience was eye-opening to say the least. Even now, several weeks later, I find myself reflecting on the immeasurable benefits that such programmes offer to us educators at a time when the education sector is constantly facing change, challenges and development.

The programme of the visit focused on three main areas. The first was to observe and find ways of improving literacy during the pivotal early years through a phonics programme. We also observed how after the completion of this programme, pupils progress to more advanced literacy tasks.

The second was aimed at increasing professional development of educators in the school, and the third to consolidate professional learning communities. The intense days of discussions, workshops, observation and practice sharing served as an exciting springboard for ideas and thoughts to take shape.

Working in diverse groups comprising educators from all walks of life, backgrounds and school realities, sharing good practice came naturally and was, perhaps, the most profound part of the entire experience. Educators will always relish the opportunity to find ways to expand upon their ideas with peers, speak about challenges we face in our day-to-day endeavours in class and venture to propose ideas that would still be a seed in the mind that needs more watering.

The experience blew open our minds and hearts to new possibilities

It is always inspiring to present the way we work with colleagues, and hearing how they go about their work. It certainly helps to increase educators’ confidence when they receive acknowledgement that solidifies the good already done while also opening the educators to new perspectives and ways of approaching things.

Moreover, because the group was made up of colleagues from other Maltese schools, namely St Augustine Primary, St Francis, Cospicua, St Paul’s Missionary College and St Joseph, Paola, this was also an opportunity for all of us to establish stronger relationships and connections with each other and the work being implemented in our respective schools.

This was an extremely interesting process that sought to amalgamate these new approaches with the established action plans and learning outcome frameworks in our current system.

The effect of this programme did not limit itself to the days we spent in Liverpool. One could say that the real development of what was planted during the workshops started to blossom once we were back in our metaphorical playing field. Educators felt empowered, intellectually recharged and injected with renewed energy.

The entire experience highlighted the need to have a wider space for communication and dialogue even within our own school environment. Educators did not procrastinate and immediately set about tweaking their already well-organised teaching plans to accommodate this new awareness. As a result, there is more flexibility, collaboration and dynamism.

As head of school, this was also a reflective experience for me. Being present and on the same playing field as other educators enabled me to become more conscious of challenges and necessities that only an educator in class can be aware of on a daily basis.

This first-hand experience allowed the possibility to truly understand, in detail, the lay of the land and also provide adequate support when needed.

The experience was one that blew open our minds and hearts to new possibilities that will definitely aid us in what is, after all our common goal: facilitating and ensuring a qualitative learning experience through the skill set of highly-trained professional educators that will keep enabling the holistic development of our beloved students.

On a final note, I would like to thank Chris Bugeja, service manager literacy and numeracy at the Secretariat for Catholic Education and his team for this incredible opportunity.

The same thanks are extended to the head of St George’s School and his team for the warm welcome during each visit and for providing us with professional development that is sure to bear fruit in years to come.

The Read It project is co-funded by the Erasmusplus programme of the European Union. Elton Vella is head of school at the Bishop’s Conservatory, Victoria.