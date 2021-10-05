Eyes to Argus will perform their latest album in its entirety at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta on Friday and Saturday.

The band released In Habit on US record label Post. Recordings in summer.

The album is about the spaces the band grew up in, the spaces that changed throughout the years and the people within and around those spaces.

The event will be opened by Aidan Somers on Friday and Bennie Blue on Saturday. The stage has been designed with Late Interactive to visualise the core themes, colours and moods of the album.

The gigs will start at 8pm. All patrons must present full vaccine certification at point of entry. For more information and tickets, visit www.kreattivita.org.