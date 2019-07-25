EY’s Malta Attractiveness Event returns for the 15th edition on October 25. The event features more than 1,000 of Malta’s top CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, advisors, business and government leaders to discuss all matters related to foreign investment, business and technology.

A much-anticipated keynote speech will be given by John Simpson, world affairs editor of BBC News, who has spent all his working life at the BBC, and has reported from more than 120 countries, including 30 war zones, and interviewed countless world leaders from Vladimir Putin to Muammar Gaddafi to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The event is well-known for sparking and nurturing ideas on the massive paradigm shifts revolutionising whole sectors and driving investment to shape the next phases of Malta’s growth. The full-day experience this year will focus on the ‘NextWave’ of business transformation, exploring the limitless opportunities for those ready to explore how their business could be doing things differently.

Over 50 speakers from all walks of business, public sector, local and foreign life, will share their thoughts. Among them there will be Prime Minister Joseph Muscat; Adrian Delia, Leader of the Opposition; John Simlett, EY Global Mobility Leader; and Christopher Schmitz, EY FinTech Leader.

Speakers from the regulatory, financial services, banking and iGaming sectors will also be delivering their unique insights.

The results of the EY Malta Attractiveness Survey, an annual study conducted among existing FDI companies in Malta, will be unveiled. Having now become the national benchmark on the matter, it gives the most up-to-date and accurate analysis of current investors on the country’s present and future prospects.

A range of ‘NextWave: Future Of… Sessions’ are designed to help CEOs and business leaders explore future transformation. These include the Future of Cities, the Future of Mobility, the Future of Banking and Payments, the Future of Making and Trading, the Future of Tech and the Future of Media Content and Advertising.

The event will take place on October 25 between 7.30am to 4.30pm at the InterContinental Arena Conference Centre, followed by post-event networking drinks.

The event is supported by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, Bank of Valletta, Malta Enterprise, GO, Malta Gaming Authority, Studioseven, Mizzi Auto Leasing, Muscats Motors, BMW, Mapfre MSV Life, BNF Bank, Finance Malta, Malta Public Transport, Mimcol, Malta Communications Authority, Malta Industrial Parks, Malta Stock Exchange and M. Demajo Wines and Spirits.

The event media partners include Times of Malta, Malta Today, TVM, The Malta Independent and Lovin Malta.

The early bird discount code is available until the end of September by applying the registration code: SEPTDISC.

For more information and to register, visit www.ey.com/mt/attractiveness. For queries e-mail events@mt.ey.com. This event will be accredited by the Malta Institute of Accountants in accordance with the AB accreditation rules.