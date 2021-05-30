Malta’s largest virtual business and investment forum is returning once more between October 19 to 22. EY’s annual flagship event is viewed as a checkpoint for Malta’s eco­nomy, a chance to stop and reflect on the island’s priorities and ambitions in an increasingly digital world passing through a global pandemic.

The almost two-decades-old initiative, previously known as the Malta Attractiveness Event, went through a transformation in 2020 and turned into a week-long virtual experience open to all of Malta: public and private sector leaders, academics, students, NGOs, businesses, entrepreneurs, start-ups, environmentalists, advisors, investors, techies, creatives and anyone with Malta and their own future at heart.

This year’s theme is a hopeful message which proposes ‘The future is in your hands’ and as Malta’s vaccination rollout continues and businesses open once more, this is the opportunity to plan and really build a better Malta for the long-term. The event aims to unleash ideas and share experiences on business growth, innovation and what’s shaping the future of the global and Maltese economies.

Future Realised Week will take place virtually over four days, and welcome business leaders from all around the world as well as local leaders and field experts. Like last year, each day has a special focus with the opening day analysing the economic recovery and Malta’s FDI attractiveness according to foreign investors themselves.

Day two looks at the most recent developments in technology and the anticipated digital trends expected to continue throughout a post-COVID-19 world. Day three is dedicated to Malta’s people and skills with a showcase of Gen-Z and Millennials thoughts. The final day looks at society, the need to ensure no one is left behind and that our environment is prioritised.

Ronald Attard, EY Malta’s country managing partner and CESA strategy and transactions leader, said: “We are thrilled to be launching Future Realised Week for the second time as we felt last year’s event came at a pivotal moment in the crisis and this year’s will be the right time to start outlining what a recovery should and could look like.”

Future Realised is supported by the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.