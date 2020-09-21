Germany’s Nurburgring can welcome up to 20,000 fans next month when it hosts Formula One, organisers said Monday, after local authorities gave it the go-ahead alongside stringent health measures.

Spectators have been conspicuously absent from motorsport’s top competition this year due to restrictions to combat the coronavirus pandemic, but races later in the calendar have started to open up.

The previous event at Tuscany’s Mugello circuit held around 2,000 fans, and the organisers of this weekend’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi are hoping for an audience of 30,000.

