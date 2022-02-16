Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi revealed on Tuesday that he hired bodyguards in London because of death threats after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Canadian, who drives for the British-based Williams team, received a torrent of online abuse after his crash resulted in a late safety car that contributed to Britain’s Lewis Hamilton losing the world championship.

Latifi, who had talked about the abuse before, said on Tuesday that it was so extreme he hired personal security for a visit to a Christmas event in the British capital with his model girlfriend Sandra Dziwiszek.

“It sounds silly to some people but at the end of the day you don’t know how serious people are,” the 26-year-old said at Tuesday’s launch of the new Williams car for the 2022 season.

