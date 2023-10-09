Formula One drivers on Sunday declared the Qatar Grand Prix as the toughest physical test of their career, some calling for a review of its October date in the calendar, after a gruelling race that saw several vomiting in their helmets and some taken to the medical centre afterwards.

American Logan Sargeant of Williams retired after 40 laps after complaining that he felt too sick to continue, suffering severe dehydration and having vomited.

His team chief James Vowles said he felt a responsibility for his drivers’ health and advised him to retire. 

“Let’s bring it in and call it a day,” he said. “Let us look after you. There is no shame in retiring.”

Frenchman Esteban Ocon completed the full race distance in seventh place for Alpine.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.