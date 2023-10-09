Formula One drivers on Sunday declared the Qatar Grand Prix as the toughest physical test of their career, some calling for a review of its October date in the calendar, after a gruelling race that saw several vomiting in their helmets and some taken to the medical centre afterwards.

American Logan Sargeant of Williams retired after 40 laps after complaining that he felt too sick to continue, suffering severe dehydration and having vomited.

His team chief James Vowles said he felt a responsibility for his drivers’ health and advised him to retire.

“Let’s bring it in and call it a day,” he said. “Let us look after you. There is no shame in retiring.”

Frenchman Esteban Ocon completed the full race distance in seventh place for Alpine.

