Formula One says it is investigating claims of “unacceptable” harassment reported by some fans attending the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Posts on social media complained of sexist, racist and homophobic slurs at the sold out event at Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring.

In a statement on Sunday F1 said it had been made aware of “reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the event”.

“We have raised this with the promoter and security and will be speaking to those who have reported these incidents and are taking this very seriously,” the statement continued.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and all fans should be treated with respect.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton raised the issue on his Instagram page.

