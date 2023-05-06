Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says the sport must “do better” to create tighter competition amid fears that Red Bull’s domination could result in boredom.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, winner of the past two championships, leads the driver’s standings after splitting the opening four races of the season with teammate Sergio Perez.

Arriving for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, drivers spoke openly about how far ahead Red Bull’s cars were of the rest of the field with Ferrari.

Hamilton was asked on Wednesday if there was a danger of American fans losing interest in Formula One given the total domination of one team and the Mercedes driver said while he still found excitement, he understood the concerns.

