Formula One needs to slam on the brakes after a period of rapid growth and avoid the temptation to add yet more races to its record sized calendar, two team principals told AFP.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner warned F1 bosses that there was a danger of “hitting a cliff and falling down” if the sport did not consolidate on a period of impressive global growth.

The booming F1 circuit will expand to 24 races next season with three races in the United States as Las Vegas joins the party along with Austin and Miami while the Chinese and Qatar races are due to return after short-term absences.

“I think we need stabilization in my opinion. The amount of races…don’t do more, stabilize where we are now,” Steiner said in an interview.

“Twenty-four races is enough in the moment in my opinion,” he said.

Williams team principal Jost Capito agreed and said that even with this season’s calendar, the strain is being felt with the Brazil and Abu Dhabi races still to be run.

