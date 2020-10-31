Formula One has put a brave face on the coronavirus pandemic by publishing a proposed programme on Friday of a record 23 Grand Prix for the 2021 season, including one in Saudi Arabia.

The previous record for races in a season stands at 21. Twenty-two races were slated for 2020 but the pandemic reduced that to 17.

The programme reveals several sets of three races in successive weekends, something which is likely to stretch the teams.

“It would represent a huge job for the mechanics,” said Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull.

