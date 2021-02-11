Formula One’s Alpine team announced on Thursday that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso had been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland.
The 39-year-old, who last won the title in 2006, is set to make his return to F1 with Alpine at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28, after last racing in the sport three years ago.
“Alpine F1 Team can confirm that Fernando Alonso has been involved in a road accident while cycling in Switzerland,” they said.
