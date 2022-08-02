Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the ownership group of the NFL’s Denver Broncos, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos entered into a sale agreement with the Walton-Penner family in June pending ownership approval of the deal, which is expected to come next Tuesday.

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!!” Hamilton tweeted. “Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”

The 37-year-old Englishman posted a photo of his dog wearing a Broncos’ scarf and shirt and added, “Roscoe already thinks he made the team”.

Wal-Mart store heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Penner and son-in-law Greg Penner paid $4.65 billion, the largest sale price for any North American sports team, to purchase the Broncos.

Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice was added to the ownership group last month and Hamilton, a record 103-time F1 race winner, is the latest high-profile investor.

More details here...