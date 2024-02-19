Formula One on Sunday called for Red Bull to resolve their investigation into team principal Christian Horner “at the earliest opportunity”.

The world champions’ build-up to the new season was blown off course by an accusation of inappropriate and controlling behaviour levelled at Horner by a female member of staff.

Red Bull’s parent company, the Austrian drinks giant, appointed an external lawyer to take charge of the inquiry.

Horner was subjected to an eight-hour quizzing by the lawyer at a secret London location last week, days before one of the most successful team bosses of all time appeared at the 2024 car’s launch on Thursday.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.