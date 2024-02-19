Formula One on Sunday called for Red Bull to resolve their investigation into team principal Christian Horner “at the earliest opportunity”.

The world champions’ build-up to the new season was blown off course by an accusation of inappropriate and controlling behaviour levelled at Horner by a female member of staff.

Red Bull’s parent company, the Austrian drinks giant, appointed an external lawyer to take charge of the inquiry.

Horner was subjected to an eight-hour quizzing by the lawyer at a secret London location last week, days before one of the most successful team bosses of all time appeared at the 2024 car’s launch on Thursday.

