Red Bull team chief Christian Horner on Friday backed the decision to continue with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite a rebel attack on a nearby oil depot, insisting: “F1 will not be bullied”.

“The sport has to stand against this. No terrorism of this kind can be condoned. The sport must not be bullied in this way,” said Horner.

Despite their many disagreements in last year’s tense and dramatic world championship, Horner and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff were united that the show must go on.

“We had a good meeting and we – the team principals – are all agreed on this to go ahead. This circuit is probably the safest place in Saudi Arabia at this moment,” said Wolff.

