The halo was receiving well-deserved praised after saving the life of a Formula 2 driver on Sunday at the British Grand Prix.

Roy Nissany can count his lucky stars after ending up underneath an opponents car following a second lap tussle at Silverstone.

Nissany ran wide on a turn before entering the track just in front of Prema’s Dennis Hauger, but as Hauger shifted inside to overtake Nissany shifted to the left forcing contact between the pair.

The collision forced Hauger off the track with a right tyre puncture that left his car skidding towards the next turn, unable to bring it under control or slow down.

Watch the video of the crash here.