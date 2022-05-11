Thomas Tuchel admitted Tuesday that Chelsea’s gruelling season was taking its toll on his players as he attempts to lift the FA Cup finalists for the final few games of the campaign.

Chelsea, third in the Premier League, are one point ahead of London rivals Arsenal after just one win in their past five games.

The stumble for the Stamford Bridge side, who play Liverpool in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday having already lost to the Merseysiders in the League Cup final, follows their aggregate defeat by Real Madrid in last month’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Chelsea have been operating under a cloud of uncertainty after Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March — just days before he was sanctioned by the British government following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

