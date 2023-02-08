The Malta FA announced that four games from today’s FA Trophy fixtures, a Women’s League fixture, and a National Youth League Section C game are being postponed because of the bad weather.

The decision to postpone these games was amid safety concerns caused by the inclement weather and warnings of gale-force winds, the Malta FA said.

The Maltese football governing body said it has taken this decision to ensure the safety of the general public, the players, and staff following the necessary consultations.

