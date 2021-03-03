Hibernians needed a last-gasp penalty from Gilmar to overcome the challenge of Pembroke Athleta and book their place into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

It was far from a convincing performance from the Paolites who were a shadow of the side that have starred in this season’s title race as despite enjoying long spells of possession they struggled to show incisiveness in front of goal and were guilty of some poor finishing.

Pembroke defended boldly and will feel unlucky not to take the match into extra-time but the Challenge League side were punished for a late defensive mishap as the Paolites won the match with virtually the last kick of the match.

As expected, Hibernians dominated proceedings for much of the first half but for all their possession they looked short of ideas up front and in fact rarely threatened Philip Schranz in Pembroke’s goal.

