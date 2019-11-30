BALZAN 3

Johnson 27; Majdevac 45, Effiong 58

SAN GWANN 0

The FA Trophy has provided holders Balzan a welcome relief from their poor start to the Premier League season as they put their poor league form aside to easily book their place into the fourth round.

Balzan have already lost five league matches this season and critics have already written them off from the title challenge.

Balzan’s superior passing game emphatically exposed the gulf in status between the Premier League and the Second Division as the Reds secured a comfortable win over San Ġwann.

With the majority of action condensed in the Saints territory, the difference in class between these two sides was apparent to everyone.

Balzan coach Jacques Scerri tested the depth of his squad by giving his supporting cast the chance to shine as he made no less than seven changes from the side that lost 2-1 against Hibernians.

Balzan dominated play for long stretches and action was mostly limited to the penalty area of San Ġwann as the Yellows had no option but to defend for lengthy spells.

On 27 minutes, Balzan broke the deadlock when Ricardo Correa supplied a teasing cross from a free-kick towards Michael Johnson who headed the ball behind Cain Formosa, the San Ġwann goalkeeper.

The entertainment value of the match for much of the opening 45 minutes was low as Balzan seemd content to control the proceedings while San Ġwann’s attempts to cause danger to the Balzan defence through the pace of Jesusemen Omoruanzoje were not reaping the desired dividends.

Balzan doubled the scoring just before the end of the first half when Andrija Majdevac poked home from close range following a goalmouth scramble in the San Ġwann box.

After the change of ends, San Ġwann mantained their plan of trying to cram their defence and midfield in a bid to close all spaces to the Balzan forwards as they looked to at least leave the Centenary Stadium with a respectable result.

Shy the hour mark, Balzan managed to increase their advantage when Marcus Grima set up their third goal with an accurate corner to set up Alfred Effiong before the striker deposited the ball behind Formosa.

Nine minutes from time, substitute Arthur Faria Machado went close to increase the score for Balzan but his curling shot from the left finished just over.