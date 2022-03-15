After the emotions triggered by the final Match Day of the opening phase of the 2021-22 BOV Premier League, the focus will now switch onto the FA Trophy when the eight quarter-finalists will be decided between today and tomorrow.

The last 16 draw has set up three fascinating ties between Premier League sides with the plum fixture featuring holders Balzan and Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium.

This match will be preceded by the tie between Birkirkara and Mosta while Gudja United will take on Gżira United in the early fixture at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

