Balzan were handed a comfortable-looking start to their FA Trophy defence when they were paired with Division Two side San Ġwann as the draws of third and fourth round of the Cup competition were held yesterday at the MFA Trophies Lounge.

Jacques Scerri’s men, who won their maiden FA Trophy title last May after defeating Valletta in a penalty shoot-out, are not expected to find many problems to see off a San Ġwann side who are currently fifth in the Second Division.

Valletta, last year’s finalists, should also be pleased with their third round draw as they will be up against Division One side St Andrews.

However, the same cannot be said of Gżira United as the Maroons are involved in one of three all-Premier League ties as they were paired with a Senglea Athletic side who have enjoyed a positive start to the Premier League season this season.

Ħamrun Spartans will be up against Tarxien Rainbows while Sliema Wanderers will hope to put their league troubles behind them when they take on Sta Lucia.

Premier League leaders Floriana were pitted against Melita while Hibernians face a derby against Żejtun Corinthians.

Birkirkara have a tricky start to their cup campaign when they will face GFA Division One leaders Nadur Youngsters.

Should the third round fixtures go as planned, Maltese football fans can warm up to some intriguing ties in the last 16 as Balzan face the winner of the tie between Sliema and Sta Lucia while Gżira United could be pitted against Floriana.

The FA Trophy third round matches will be played between November 29 and December 1 while the fourth round is pencilled between January 24 and 26

Third round Draw

Balzan vs San Ġwann; Żejtun Corinthians vs Hibernians; Gżira United vs Senglea Athletic; St Andrews vs Valletta; Sliema Wanderers vs Santa Lucia; Tarxien Rainbows vs Ħamrun Spartans; Kerċem Ajax vs Sirens; Floriana vs Melita; Qormi vs Swieqi United; Rabat Ajax vs Mosta; Pembroke Athleta vs Żabbar St Patrick; Birkirkara vs Nadur Youngsters; Żebbuġ Rangers vs Victoria Hotspurs; Gudja United vs Lija Athletic; Mqabba vs Pietà Hotspurs; Xewkija Tigers vs Mġarr United.

Ties to be played November 29-December 1.

Fourth round draw

Qormi/Swieqi vs Tarxien/Ħamrun Spartans; Balzan/San Ġwann vs Sliema Wanderers vs Sta Lucia; Pembroke/Żabbar vs Żejtun Corinthians/Hibernians; Żebbuġ Rangers/Victoria Hotrpus vs Gudja United/Lija Athletic; Mqabba/Pietà Hotspurs vs Xewkija/Mġarr United; Floriana/Melita vs Gżira United/Senglea Athletic; St Andrews/Valletta vs Kerċem Ajax/Sirens; Rabat/Mosta vs Birkirkara vs Nadur Youngsters.

Ties to be played January 24-26