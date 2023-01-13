Holders Floriana are bracing themselves for a tough battle as last year’s FA Trophy winners open their campaign against fellow Premier League rivals Santa Lucia at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Sunday (kick-off: 5pm).

The Greens are looking for a repeat of last year’s dream run in the cup competition which saw them go all the way and lift the trophy for the 21st time in their history after they beat fierce neighbouring rivals Valletta in last May’s final.

Floriana approach the start of their journey in this year’s FA Trophy in fine fettle as back-to-back wins before turn of the year have put them firmly in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Now, the Greens will look to preserve their European ambitions alive through another route by reaching the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

“We are looking forward to starting our FA Trophy defence with a strong performance against Santa Lucia,” Atzori told the Times of Malta.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt