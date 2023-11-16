Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is dedicating an evening to Edward Caruana Dingli, a pre-eminent artist of the early 20th century, at The Phoenicia in Floriana on November 23.

Caruana Dingli (1876-1950) is perhaps best known for his portraits of prominent Maltese figures such as politicians and clerics, but his body of work is more extensive. He also depicted Maltese landscape, countryside and local street scenes populated with merchant sellers, farmers and children playing traditional Maltese games.

But how true to life are these depictions? Did the artist romanticise the scenes and people before him, or did he strive for a truthful portrayal? What was Malta like in his times?

The evening will be introduced by author, art historian and poet Marquis Nicholas de Piro. Natalino Fenech, a senior lecturer at the Institute of Creative Arts at MCAST, will then deliver a talk on the works of Caruana Dingli, highlighting contrasts with the social conditions prevalent in Malta at the time.

The talk, to be delivered in English, will last around an hour, and will be followed by a book sale featuring prominent titles by BDL Books. The evening will end with dinner at the hotel’s Phoenix Restaurant. Pre-bookings are required for both the talk and the dinner.

The menu is available on the event’s Facebook page. Once one buys dinner tickets, they will be contacted via e-mail to select their main course preference and notify about any food allergies.

The event, titled A Longing for Times Gone By: Insights into Edward Caruana Dingli’s Paintings, will start at 6.30pm. For more information, e-mail contact@faa.org.mt or call/Whatsapp on 9999 5409. The event is being held in collaboration with the Phoenicia, BDL Books and Ta’ Xbiex Perfumery Ltd.