Environment NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is holding architecture and history tours of San Anton Palace this Saturday to reveal its vernacular passive environmental strategies, climate-specific strategies developed over centuries to provide comfort using available building materials and traditional techniques.

During the tour, Dr Amber Wismayer, the founder of AW Studio and Architecture Design, will talk about the palace’s origins in 1620 and its development over the last 400 years, including its systems of traditional passive cooling/heating, plus recent retrofitting.

FAA has teamed up with the Sustainable Regeneration of Built Heritage (SRBH) initiative to organise the tours, which will be held at 2, 3 and 4pm. Booking is recommended. The tours are open to members but non-members can enrol.