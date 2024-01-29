Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a tour of Żabbar on February 3. One of Malta’s oldest towns, it is steeped in cultural history related to the Knights of St John, due to their devotion to the sanctuary of Our Lady of Divine Grace.

The tour will start with a visit to Żabbar’s parish church, a baroque monument, and its Sanctuary Museum, both wheelchair-accessible.

The museum houses a fascinating collection that dates to Roman times, and includes many treasures related to the Knights and later periods, such as sedan chairs and the closed cart used to transport victims of the 1813 plague, besides priceless paintings and silverware.

Guides will then take participants on a short stroll through Żabbar’s old centre.

As an extra treat, one can stay on for tea and eats to be prepared by the Santa Marta volunteers at the Sanctuary premises opposite the church.

Members and non-members can book their tickets via ticketengine.faa.org.mt/.