Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar is organising a ghost tour of Valletta on October 28 and 29.

Participants will be walking along Valletta's streets, admiring its history and architecture while also learning about the city's ghostly tales, from the mildly eerie to the seriously creepy.

Bookings can be made online at https://ticketengine.faa.org.mt/.

Participants are to meet at 6.15pm by the statue of La Valette in South Street, next to St Catherine's church, and leave punctually for the tour at 6.30pm.

The tour will be held in English and will last around two hours.