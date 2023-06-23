Environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA) has urged the public to object to two planning applications by developer Carlo Stivala to develop two 15-storey hotels just a stone's throw away form each other on The Strand in Sliema.

Times of Malta reported how the applications, PA/02965/23 and PA/03229/23 will rise to 15-storeys on a busy section of the Sliema sea front in an area that is characterised by eight and nine-storey buildings.

Calling the two applications "abusive", the FAA has called for a carrying capacity study to be done, given that the two proposed hotels are in such close proximity to each other.

The NGO said that the applications are objectionable because they will create blank party walls within an urban conservation area, that the proposed massing of the developments exceeds the maximum allowable building height in the area and runs counter to policies in place meant to protect the streetscape that is predominantly made up of two-storey townhouses.

The development, FAA said, will overshadow neighbouring homes and will undermine residents' quality of life as well as solar rights.

The group also claimed that the proposals breach sanitary laws which hold that the height of the building should not reach three times the width of the street.

"Triq San Vincenz is 6.26 metres and the proposed heights are more than five times the width of the street," they said.