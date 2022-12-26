Former Uruguay international midfielder Fabian O’Neill, once hailed by Zinedine Zidane as “the most talented player” he’d ever seen, died Sunday after a long battle with alcoholism. He was 49.

“Goodbye Wizard,” tweeted O’Neill’s formative club Nacional after he passed away due to chronic cirrhosis in a Montevideo hospital where he had been rushed on Saturday suffering from a hemorrhage.

“The most talented player I’ve ever seen,” was how French World Cup winner Zidane, a teammate at Juventus, described O’Neill.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt