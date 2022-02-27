Fabian Ruiz shot Napoli top of Serie A on Sunday with a last-gasp winner in a thrilling 2-1 victory at Lazio.

Spain international Fabian crashed home a first-time strike in the 94th minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to snatch first place from AC Milan on goal difference.

His goal came at the end of a hugely eventful match which Lazio thought they had drawn when Pedro crashed home a sumptuous volley with two minutes remaining to cancel out Lorenzo Insigne’s 62nd-minute opener — another beautiful distance shot.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.