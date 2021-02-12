Liverpool have suffered another injury setback with Brazilian midfielder Fabinho set to miss Saturday’s trip to Leicester.

Fabinho has largely been used in central defence by Jurgen Klopp this season after Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip suffered season-ending injuries.

Klopp does at least now have some centre-back cover with new recruits Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies, signed on transfer deadline day earlier this month, available to make their debuts at the King Power for a crucial game in the battle for a top-four finish.

