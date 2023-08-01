Brazil midfielder Fabinho has signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad after completing his move from Liverpool on Monday.

The 29-year-old was left out of Liverpool’s pre-season squads for trips to Germany and Singapore after Al-Ittihad made a £40 million ($51 million) bid for him.

He will join Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante at Al-Ittihad, one of four Saudi clubs controlled by the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund.

Fabinho joined Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 and made 219 appearances for the Reds, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup.

