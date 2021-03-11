Malta ultra-triathlete Fabio Spiteri has made an appeal on social media for assistance towards Jake Vella who is facing serious repercussions to his health following the government’s decision to stop all sporting activities until April 11 due to the rise of COVID-19.

Jake is around one of 75 people worldwide with ROHHAD (Rapid-onset Obesity with Hypothalamic dysfunction, Hypoventilation and Autonomic Dysregulation), a rare disease where obesity is hormonal, meaning that no matter how hard Jake trains or eats healthily, he cannot stop his body from gaining weight. To battle this condition, Vella needs to practice.

