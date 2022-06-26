In recent years, Fabio Spiteri has made a name for himself by taking on some daunting challenges.

The experienced triathlete has managed some impressive feats over the years which has seen him go from successfully completing an ironman to setting sights on even more challenging feats such as finishing a double ironman, a triple ironman and most recently managing to ride almost 1,000km around Sicily in just under two days.

But Spiteri is still hungry for more and tomorrow he is set to undertake an even bigger challenge as he plans to take part in the Quintuple – which sees participants racing in five consecutive ironman races in Colmar, France.

“This is a World Cup race that has seen only 16 athletes from around the world apply for it and I will be the only Maltese on the starting line,” Spiteri said.

