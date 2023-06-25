Endurance racing pushes human limits, demanding physical prowess, mental fortitude, and unwavering determination.

Within this realm of extraordinary athletic feats, one name stands out – Fabio Spiteri. A remarkable ultra triathlete, Spiteri has become a household name for his insatiable appetite for pushing boundaries.

This insatiable drive is also fuelled by his passion for animals, the prevalence of animal abandonment, which inspite of efforts to promote responsible pet ownership, remains on the high side.

“Animal abandonment, particularly that of dogs, is a heart-wrenching issue that has far-reaching consequences,” Spiteri said.

