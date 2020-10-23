Ultra-Triathlete Fabio Spiteri is a few days away from his biggest challenge yet.

Spiteri, who is known for endurance racing is aiming to cycle round Sicily’s coastline – that is approximately 1,000km in two days.

Spiteri is only too familiar with the Sicilian coastline having covered the distance four times over a span of four years. His first foray saw him take six days, until 2018 when he whittled it down to three days.

