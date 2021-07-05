It has already been 20 years since Fabrizio Faniello represented Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in Copenhagen, Denmark.

He finished in ninth place and took the maximum points from host country Denmark. Thanks to this exposure in 2001, Another Summer Night became a massive hit in Europe.

Faniello went on to have a successful career in the music industry, with a string of successful singles and albums released in Europe, Asia and even the US.

It is for this reason that his team decided to release a new version of Another Summer Night, with the 2021 version hoping to leave the same impact, and be a summer hit.

The release, which also includes a couple of remixes for the clubs, is accompanied with a lyric video. The 2021 version also features his sister Claudia, who also got the chance to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017.

The song, together with the video were released on Friday through Faniello’s YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/fabriziofaniellotv/videos, with major international radio and club promotion.

