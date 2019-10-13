Diners will be treated to an extraordinary culinary experience on October 23, when two Michelin-star La Madia chef patron Pino Cuttaia (right) and Corinthia Palace executive chef Stefan Hogan combine their talents in a fabulous Four Hands Dinner. The event is open to the public.

Organised in collaboration with Charles Grech Co. Ltd, this one-off event will take place in the Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa’s iconic venue, the Villa Corinthia.

“I am thrilled to have teamed up with chef Cuttaia to present this six-course tasting menu, enhanced by a carefully-curated selection of wines from the noble house Frescobaldi in Tuscany,” says chef Hogan. “Together we will present a collection of signature dishes that champion the bounties of the Mediterranean.”

Chef Cuttaia is a fiercely proud Sicilian, who was born in Licata on the southwest coast of the island. The name of his restaurant – La Madia – translates as ‘cupboard’ in Italian, and it is this simple image that informs the menu at his two Michelin-starred eatery in Licata, Sicily.

Cuttaia describes his dishes as “a personal interpretation and memory of Sicilian classics”, and his food is known to be bold, personal and thoughtful, with signature classics reinvented in a new, refreshing way. According to the Michelin guide, “Cuttaia’s extraordinary work focuses on his ingredients, which he transforms by adding to their essential character, often with highly original results”.

Mr Hogan, meanwhile, leads the award-winning kitchen brigade at the Corinthia Palace, crafting exquisite menus across the hotel’s Villa Corinthia, Rickshaw and Summer Kitchen. This Four Hands dinner will be the first of its kind to bring together two such accomplished chefs locally – one from Malta and one from Italy.

“We always try to push the envelope at the Corinthia Palace, and to bring our discerning clientele something new and exciting to look forward to each season,” says general manager Adrian Attard.

“This Four Hands dinner is an opportunity to do exactly that – as we blend the inimitable talents of chef Cuttaia and chef Hogan, and combine them with the glorious wine from Frescobaldi and all in the extraordinary setting of Villa Corinthia.

“We look forward to welcoming guests to this exceptional occasion at the legendary Corinthia Palace.”

Booking for the Four Hands dinner by chef Pino Cuttaia and chef Stefan Hogan is now open. To reserve a table, e-mail events.palace@corinthia.com or call 2144 0301.