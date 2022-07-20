Part of the façade of a penthouse under construction collapsed into the street on Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured.

The incident happened in Triq San Ġużepp, San Ġwann at about 3.15pm.

The police are investigating.

Debris from the wall which collapsed in San Ġwann.

The owner of the building explained that during the morning, workers had placed some bricks on the roof and one of the pallets must have been placed badly and tilted on the facade wall, which gave way.