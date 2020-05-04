Talks to resolve a disagreement over the price of face masks remained ongoing as of Monday afternoon, though sources said a deal was "99 per cent" of the way there.

The issue came to a head late on Sunday when Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said prices would be capped at 95c for face masks and €5 for face shields. Pharmacists said that selling items at those prices would lose them money, as wholesale costs are higher.

Discussions centre on a proposal for the government to bridge the gap between the capped price of face masks and visors and their actual cost.

The Chamber of SMEs, which is negotiating on behalf of retailers, believes this would be the best option and the proposal closest to materialising fast.

Chamber CEO Abigail Mamo said that parties were "close to an agreement" but that negotiations were not over yet. The Chamber of Pharmacists also told Times of Malta that "a solution is on the horizon".

Talks began after the Chamber of Pharmacists said that pharmacies would not be selling disposable surgical masks as from Monday unless the government clarified that they have no say in pricing. Pharmacists said they had not been consulted about the decision.

Wearing masks has become mandatory to shop and catch the bus as measures to contain the pandemic are relaxed.



The Chamber said the talks are revolving around ways to get cheaper masks for consumers that still reflect current realities, including a “dramatic” increase in the cost of supply from overseas in terms of production, shipment and other factors such as quality that come into play.

It insisted that pharmacies were “at the end of the supply chain” and that they had been unduly put in a bad light.It was unlikely, however, that the government would revise the capped prices of 95c for disposable masks and €5 for face shields, given that these were based on consumer affordability and the normal price of masks, the Chamber said.In a statement, the Chamber of Pharmacists hit out at Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, saying “the government has put everyone in the same basket, and this is not acceptable”.

The Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry also hit out at the price capping decision, which it said was "draconian" and "unacceptable".

The Chamber of SMEs (formerly the GRTU) said price capping marked a return to a practice last carried out decades ago and which the country had since proudly eradicated. "Such a level of imposed intervention should not even be possible in this day and age," it said.