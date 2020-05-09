Retailers who bought face masks at higher prices than the 95c maximum retail price allowed can now apply for refunds of up to 70c per mask, the Economy Ministry said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 Masks Subsidy Scheme is open to all mask purchases made between April 17 and May 4. Applicants will need to provide Mimcol, which is running the scheme, with invoice references, including stock quantity levels and respective purchase prices over that time period.

Mimcol may dispatch inspectors to verify that claims are true, the ministry said.

Pharmacy owners can access the scheme online.

“We sought to safeguard the interests of the consumers as well as the pharmacists, who shall now be benefitting from a compensation reflecting the difference of price in their purchased goods,” Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said.

Face mask prices have been capped at 95c each to prevent profiteering following a spike in demand for masks. As of last Monday, anyone entering a shop or bus must wear a face mask or shield.

A legal notice to slash the VAT rate on face masks and face shields to 5 per cent also comes into effect on Saturday. The reduced rate, down from the standard 18 per cent, had been announced in parliament on Wednesday.