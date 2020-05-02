The government is keeping a close eye on prices of face masks and will be ensuring prices are "not exaggerated" as demand for personal protective equipment spikes.

In comments to Times of Malta on Saturday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said the government will be talking to the consumers’ authority to ensure the price of face masks does not balloon.

“We are working to make sure that there aren’t exaggerated prices when it comes to face masks,” he said.

Fearne said he also wanted the Chamber of Commerce and Chamber of SMEs to speak to their members about keeping prices reasonable.

From Monday, anyone out shopping or on public transport must put on a face mask. The measure was rolled out on Friday as the health authorities announced they would be easing some coronavirus restrictions, as the number of cases dwindles.

Some sellers hiked up mask prices in response. On Facebook, individual sellers used Maltese slang to get by the social media platform's restrictions on PPE sales.

In some countries, such as Italy, governments have introduced a cap on mask prices. Fearne however said that the government would not be meddling with "market forces".

The minister again gave assurances that there are enough face masks on the market.

While there won’t be any fines issued to those not donning face masks, the minister said during a press conference on Saturday that the authorities would be encouraging people to wear both visors and masks although wearing the latter alone was enough.