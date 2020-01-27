Face Time Bourbon, a five-year-old French trotter, won the 2020 running of the renowned Grand Prix d’Amerique international trotting race at the Vincennes Racetrack, yesterday.

Driven by Swedish Bjorn Goop, Face Time Bourbon raced to an impressive victory as 18 horses lined up for the challenge over a long distance of 2,700 metres and staged in front of over 40,000 spectators. The first edition of this prestigious race was held hundred years ago.

It was Italian Vivid Wise As (Yoann Lebourgeois) which took the lead 500m from the finishing line. However, in the middle of the final straight, this trotter ran out of steam and the final developed in a keen tussle between a number of horses.

Eventually it was Face Time Bourbon (Bjorn Goop) which went in front and past the finishing post first by half length from favourite Davidson Du Pont (Franck Ouvrie) and last year’s winner Belina Josselyn (Jean Michel Bazire). Chica Des Joudes (Alain Laurent) followed home in that order from Italian Vitruvio (Alessandro Gocciadoro).

Face Time Bourbon’s average time was 1.11.5” per kilometre, some seconds more than the record of the race which is 1.11.2” established by Bold Eagle in 2017 and equalled two years ago by Swedish Readly Express. This victory was also Goop’s second win in the Grand Prix d’Amerique, an event considered by many as the World Cup in trotting racing.

Face Time Bourbon is trained by Sebastien Guarato and owned by the Italian stable Scuderia Bivans. For Goop this was its second win in the Amerique after the triumph with Readly Express two years ago. Face Time Bourbon is also sired by the popular stallion Ready Cash.