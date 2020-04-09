A popular women’s group on social media is starting a live chat show on Facebook to discuss themes ranging from domestic abuse to self-care.

The aim is to provide another space for women to voice their concerns without the limitations of public broadcasting, said Francesca Fenech Conti, the founder of Women for Women, which has a following of more than 30,000.

She also hopes the chat show will inject some positivity at a time when all seems like “doom and gloom”.

TV personality Stephanie Spiteri will be co-hosting with Fenech Conti.

She said it was important to do something like this for women, who are disproportionately affected by the lockdown.

“A lot has fallen on them. Women have become the chefs at home. They are just cleaning and cooking all day, trying to help children with homework and keep everyone entertained,” she said.

“Beyond that, I feel even though a lot of women are with family, they feel alone.”

Fenech Conti is hoping to extend moral support to such women and explore issues in depth. Experts ranging from lawyers to sexologists will be invited on the show.

The subjects will range from how to dye hair at home and keeping children entertained, to how intimacy is being affected by the COVID-19 crisis and how domestic abuse victims are coping.

The show will be tweaked according to feedback.

“It’s something we want to develop together,” said Fenech Conti.