A man who had been reported to the police by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, after commenting on Facebook comment that “one can expect a car bomb” with the Labour Party, was charged under summons on Tuesday.

Simon Cutajar had posted his comment under a talk.mt report about a news conference given by Schembri to criticise the PN’s proposals for the business community.

The minister had argued that people "don't know what the PN will give them, but they know what they will take away."

The court, presided over by Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, was told that the accused had apologised privately before the hearing.

His lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, explained that his client had never intended harm.

On Tuesday, he registered an admission and repeated his apologies in open court.

When making submissions on punishment, parte civile lawyer Maurice Meli, argued that such behaviour was not acceptable.

The minister was not after his pound of flesh but the matter had affected him and his family.

Schembri, who joined the court sitting via video link, commented briefly that such a comment was made against the background of last year's general elections.

Everyone had a right to do his job without feeling threatened, said Schembri.

In light of the accused's early admission and his apology three times over, the court fined him €50. The fine will be reflected in the accused's criminal record.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti also assisted parte civile.