Two Facebook users who posted offensive and threatening comments targeting Mosta PN MP Ivan Bartolo have been let off the hook after apologizing in court and publicly retracting the remarks.

Tony Attard and John Bartoli landed in court on Friday over comments they had posted when reacting to an article published by Labour Party media outlet One in January titled, ‘Bartolo jisthi jghid li Malti ghax “pajjiz li kiel lil niesu.”’ ('Bartolo says he’s ashamed to be Maltese because ‘the country has consumed its people’)

Those comments triggered police investigations that led to Attard and Bartoli facing charges for breaching the Electronic Communications (Regulation) Act.

If found guilty, the two faced a possible maximum fine of almost €24,000.

The two turned up in court on Friday, each assisted by a lawyer. Bartolo also attended the sitting, alongside fellow MP and lawyer Karol Aquilina.

As soon as the hearing got underway, Aquilina informed the court, presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, that Bartolo was happy to drop the matter if they two apologised and replaced the Facebook comments with a public apology and a declaration urging other Facebook users to avoid similar offensive remarks.

“At least we can try to reverse such a trend,” added Aquilina, as Bartolo nodded agreement.

Attard’s lawyer, Kristina Naudi, was the first to indicate that her client wished to apologize.

That position was soon followed by the other accused whose lawyer, Edmond Cuschieri, also signaled that an apology was being tendered.

Asked directly by the magistrate whether they were willing to agree to the condition laid down, both men gave their consent.

Those declarations were minuted by the court and the proceedings were formally declared as having been exhausted.

With the case thus resolved, both men approached Bartolo, exchanging handshakes and chatting as they left the courtroom together.