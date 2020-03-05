Hyundai has pulled back the covers on a refreshed version of its compact i30, with the model sporting a new look and mild-hybrid technology.

Though certainly an evolutionary design rather than revolutionary, the front of the car has been treated to a set of new headlamps which see V-shaped daytime running lights integrated within the units.

It's only one week until @GimsSwiss where we'll be able to show you the new i30 in all its glory. Who's excited? pic.twitter.com/BcmLYdGUSu — Hyundai Motor UK (@Hyundai_UK) February 26, 2020

A wider grille has been added too, while the rear sees a revised bumper design and new LED combination taillights. Rounding out range-wide visual changes are the introduction of fresh 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels styles.

N Line variants of the i30 have seen further visual changes too. A much larger lower section of the grille is in place on this racier trim level, flanked by enlarged side openings which are said to improve the car’s aerodynamics. New 18-inch alloy wheels are available as well.

Under the bonnet, mild-hybrid technology has come to the entry-level 1.0-litre and range-topping 1.5-litre petrol units. This 48-volt setup works on both to cut down on engine-on time when coming to a stop in a bid to reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is also now available optionally on the 1.0-litre unit, while a six-speed manual continues to be offered as well.

As for the cabin, a ‘Pewter Grey’ colour option has been introduced while sitting at the centre of it all is a new 10.25-inch infotainment display with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A seven-inch digital instrument cluster also replaces traditional dials and gauges where fitted, though it’s not yet clear if this will be a standard-fit item or a cost option.

More safety features have been added as well in the form of lane following assist, rear collision avoidance assist and leading vehicle departure alert — the last of which warns the driver when the vehicle ahead has started moving forward if they don’t react within a set timeframe.