A memorandum of understanding was signed by Mark Bugeja, chairman at Tech.mt and Lino Mintoff, head, projects and internationalisation at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

This strategic and cooperative partnership will provide specialised services to businesses and facilitate connections to prime markets, superior customers, finance and business partners. The in-depth services delivered to the businesses will be in partnership with other local experts and EU networks.

The MoU encompasses two main areas of collaboration: advice, support and information; and cross-border partnering activities for business cooperation, technology transfer, innovation and research.

This partnership agreement will facilitate the development of international partnerships by connecting businesses to expertise contacts; ensure expert advice to businesses to simplify entry into international markets; support business innovation services to instigate international success; support the clients’ needs on their international growth path; and assist businesses to find an international business partner.

Tech.mt was established by the government of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry as a public-private partnership to promote Malta as a tech centre for innovative technologies. Tech.mt’s mission revolves around the fundamental principles of enhancing Malta’s attractiveness for foreign direct investment, as well as facilitating international business development and innovation to the local industry.

Dana Farrugia, CEO of Tech.mt highlighted that initiatives like this one are “part of Tech.mt’s ongoing efforts to assist our local technology sector to grow internationally. Also through our participation in upcoming international events, we will be promoting the Maltese technology sector to be considered as a strategic partner to deliver technology solutions at an international level.”

In line with its mission Tech.mt will be participating in the World Summit AI in Amsterdam this October. Each year, the World Summit AI gathers the global AI ecosystem of enterprise, big tech, start-ups, investors and science, the brightest brains in AI as speakers, to tackle head-on the most burning AI issues and set the global AI agenda. Tech.mt invites players in the local technology sector to be part of this journey with the opportunity to connect with the world’s largest and most active AI community and to showcase solutions on an international platform.