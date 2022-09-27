The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has approved an application for an IPPC permit for a new by-product treatment facility to reduce and reuse waste generated by the aquaculture industry.

It said that the facility, the first of its kind in Malta, will reduce fish farm waste in Maltese waters, by processing by-products such as tuna offal into fish meal and fish oil.

"Such facilities further contribute towards a circular system with minimal to zero waste generation, whilst augmenting the environmental sustainability of this important sector of Malta’s blue economy," the ERA said.

The Planning Authority approved the development of the facility in March 2021 and the operators, Aquaculture Resources Ltd, subsequently applied for the Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control (IPPC) permit required to operate it.

Before determining the application, ERA consulted statutory bodies and launched a public consultation. No objections were filed.