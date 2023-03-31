American Taylor Fritz had his first taste of facing world number one Carlos Alcaraz in a Miami Open quarter-final loss on Thursday and said it had been a tougher experience than facing any of the sport’s former ‘Big Three’.

The powerful Alcaraz dominated from the outset, breaking the tenth-ranked Fritz at the start of each set as he won 6-4, 6-2 in 78 minutes.

Asked how his maiden appearance against the Spaniard compared to his first matches against the now retired Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic, Fritz did not disguise his opinion.

“Oh, I definitely felt like I had more breathing room against those guys than in this match,” he said.

“I think that it’s different game styles. Novak will have these long rallies, but he’ll kind of slowly get you out of position and overwhelm you. I still feel like I can hang in these rallies for a long time and get more chances to attack,” he said.

